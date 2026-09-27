Three people were killed and four were injured in shooting at Detroit strip club, police say

DETROIT: Three people were killed and four more were injured when an argument led to gunfire at an after-hours strip club Sunday morning in Detroit, officials said.

Police responding to the 7:21 a.m. shooting on a largely residential street found three men who had been fatally shot, Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison told reporters at a news conference.

Four more people – two men and two women – were taken in private cars to area hospitals.

All the victims are thought to be in their 20s and 30s, Bettison said.

"A fight occurred, an altercation occurred, and as a result individuals decided to settle it with gun violence," he said.

"This address is not new to the Detroit Police Department," he said, noting police had seven calls to the location this year. He said the department had leads but wouldn't discuss them any further.

"This was an after-hours location," he said of the shooting scene. "Imagine a strip club. … I'll leave it at that."

Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield urged anyone with information to contact authorities.

"We know that we need more people to speak up to bring justice to the situation," she said at the news conference. "It's heartbreaking and our community should not suffer from this type of violence."