Xi-Trump summit advances strategic stability in China-US ties: Wang Yi

BEIJING: The recent summit meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his American counterpart Donald Trump has led to new progress in the strategic stability between the two countries, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said.

Xi visited the US from September 23 to 25 and held a series of meetings with Trump, their second summit since the American leader's visit to Beijing in May this year, which Beijing called a historic milestone.

Highlighting the summit's outcome, Wang said both presidents had a candid and in-depth exchange of views in a friendly atmosphere of mutual respect on strategic and overarching issues concerning bilateral relations and the broader global landscape, official media reported on Sunday.

Wang said the two heads of state have maintained close exchanges, including three in-person meetings and five phone talks, and fostered a pattern of interaction marked by mutual respect and sincerity, noting this has become the most valuable strategic asset in China-US relations.

Highlighting that Xi pointed out that a stable China-US economic and trade relationship requires both expanding the list of cooperation and shortening the list of problems, Wang said that the US side should treat Chinese companies fairly, resolve problems through dialogue and negotiations, and promote the sustained, stable and positive development of bilateral ties.

During Xi's visit, the US and China agreed to set up a dialogue on artificial intelligence-related incidents, operationalise boards of trade and investment and a USD 30 billion reciprocal tariff reduction arrangement.