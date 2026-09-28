Mediators working to broker US-Iran deal even after Trump rejected latest Tehran proposal

CAIRO: Mediators are still working with Iran and the United States on brokering a deal to end the fighting and open the Strait of Hormuz — even after US President Donald Trump publicly rejected Iran's latest proposal, three regional officials and a senior US official told The Associated Press.

The indirect talks were expected to resume on Monday and come as the conflict that's caused global economic damage and badly battered Iran enters its eighth month. Multiple efforts to allow safe shipping on one of the world's most crucial waterways have failed.

The officials divulged that the behind-the-scenes efforts continue even after Trump spurned an Iranian proposal to reopen the strait in a week if the US agreed to lift its blockade of Iranian ports, release frozen Iranian assets and waive sanctions on Iranian oil sales, among other conditions.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, however, remained in New York after last week's gathering of world leaders at the UN General Assembly. He said he was awaiting "definitive" word from mediators of Trump's rejection. Qatar has been mediating.

Despite Trump's often bellicose rhetoric, he remains open to pursuing a non-military resolution to the conflict if one can be achieved, said the senior US official. But the official stressed there's a measure of doubt about whether Iran can be persuaded to ultimately meet Trump's conditions for a deal.

The officials were not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity about the behind-the-scenes diplomatic negotiations.