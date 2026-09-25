Iran offers seven-day plan to end conflict, reopen Strait of Hormuz

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has proposed a seven-day roadmap to end the ongoing conflict, reopen the Strait of Hormuz and revive comprehensive negotiations with the United States over Tehran’s nuclear programme, according to The New York Times.

Speaking to reporters at the United Nations General Assembly, Araghchi said Tehran had conveyed the proposal to Washington through intermediaries. Under the plan, Iran would reopen the Strait of Hormuz by the end of the seventh day if certain conditions were met, following which nuclear talks would resume.

“We have introduced a plan to the United States through the intermediaries,” Araghchi said, adding that an agreement before the US midterm elections would be preferable.

The proposal, he said, broadly mirrors a memorandum of understanding reached between Iran and the US in June.

In a meeting with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, Araghchi said Iran had communicated its “reasonable conditions and requirements” for restoring diplomacy. He argued that regional security could only be restored through an end to what Tehran describes as US interventionist and aggressive actions against Iran.

Araghchi also reaffirmed Iran’s stated commitment to diplomacy over its nuclear programme and accused the US and Israel of military action against Iran during negotiations. He rejected what he described as attempts to hold Tehran responsible for insecurity around the Strait of Hormuz.