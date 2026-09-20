Iran's Ghalibaf says "there will be no opening" of Strait of Hormuz until conditions are met

TEHRAN: Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said there would be no opening of the Strait of Hormuz until Iran's seven conditions were met, adding that Tehran must pursue both military action and negotiations at the appropriate time.

While addressing the Iranian Parliament, Ghalibaf said, "We believe that the duality of war or negotiation is not real, but that we must both fight and negotiate. We must fight sensibly and decisively and negotiate with authority and rationality at the right time."

Ghalibaf said Iran must use its military power to push back its adversary and consolidate battlefield gains through diplomacy.

"That is, at the right moment, with all the military power we have, we must push back the enemy and deal him fatal blows. But when we have achieved a significant field victory, and the enemy is weak, we must consolidate these advantages with the tools of diplomacy until we reach the stage of deterrence by imposing defeat on the enemy and also strengthening the components of our power," he said.

He said Iran's positions in the diplomatic arena were "completely clear, rational, and non-negotiable", adding that its conditions had been conveyed to the other side through mediators.

"Today, in the diplomatic arena, our positions are completely clear, rational, and non-negotiable. The transmission of messages and explanation of our conditions through mediators has been done explicitly to the other side, and the enemy knows very well that the path of deception and unilateral imposition is closed," Ghalibaf said.

He further said the Strait of Hormuz would not be reopened until Iran's conditions were fulfilled, including recognition of what he called the legitimate rights of the Iranian people and implementation of US commitments.