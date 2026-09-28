Nine US states have new House districts for midterm elections after Trump urged changes

Roughly 440 days after President Donald Trump spurred a mid-decade redrawing of congressional maps, the voting districts for the consequential midterm elections finally are settled in all US states.

A US Supreme Court decision late last week put to rest a long-running legal battle in Missouri over which US House map to use. The conclusion: Missouri must use the same map it did in the 2024 elections, not a new one backed by Trump.

The Republican president took to social media Sunday to express his displeasure with the decision. But Trump's redistricting push did succeed in several other states.

Here's a look, by the numbers, at the redistricting battle waged in states:

Three court orders made on Missouri

The US Supreme Court said 'no' three times to attempts to use a new Republican-drawn Missouri congressional map in the November election.

The new map was used in the August primary. But the Missouri Supreme Court said it could not be used again unless approved by voters in a November referendum.

Federal lower court judges, however, ruled it violated the US Constitution to switch districts after a primary. The conflicting rulings caused confusion and frustration for voters.

The US Supreme Court ultimately upheld the position of the Missouri high court, with a final emphatic ruling coming Friday.