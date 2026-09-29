Trump touts AI self-regulation at tech leaders meet, doubles down on 'super intelligence'

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump stressed self-regulation over government rules at a major gathering of artificial intelligence executives and government officials at the White House on Tuesday as Congress intensifies calls for stronger industry oversight.

Trump also indicated he would officially rename the technology "super intelligence" instead of artificial intelligence in government documents "because it's not artificial," he told reporters.

The lunch meeting brought together some of the world's most influential tech leaders including Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, Satya Nadella of Microsoft, Sundar Pichai of Google and Jensen Huang of Nvidia.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei and OpenAI President Greg Brockman also attended.

Of the 31 guests, two were women: Susie Wiles, Donald Trump's chief of staff, and Lisa Su, CEO of AMD.

The gathering occurs as attitudes to AI sour in Washington, with lawmakers increasingly under pressure from voters to curb or slow AI development over fears it could displace workers and upend society.

Those concerns gained force from a run of incidents in which OpenAI's autonomous systems slipped out of their constraints, beginning with a July breach of Hugging Face -- a widely used platform for sharing AI models.

OpenAI disclosed over the weekend that its agents had also accessed the websites of three US federal agencies, after acknowledging last week that they had tried to access an Australian government site.

The firm announced on Monday it was canceling the release of its latest model, known as Astra 6.1, after internal testing by the ChatGPT-maker revealed it did not meet safety standards.

Trump, advised by Huang and his former AI czar David Sacks, has urged unfettered AI development to outpace China and fuel a US economy increasingly dependent on AI-driven growth.