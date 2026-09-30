Chairman of scandal-hit Man City has worked with Trump and Macron as part of UAE elite

GENEVA: Khaldoon Al Mubarak, chairman of the scandal-plagued Manchester City soccer club, sat with Donald Trump in Davos this year, signing on to the US President's Board of Peace on behalf of the United Arab Emirates government.

He was with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Palace of Versailles in June at a signing ceremony for a business summit.

Al Mubarak, 50, also is a UAE special envoy to China, and welcomed Xi Jinping to the club when the Chinese leader visited England in 2015.

Why the head of an English soccer club — albeit one of the wealthiest, most successful and now highly controversial — should be a key player at such political events is easily explained.

Al Mubarak, the public face of the 2023 Champions League winner now embroiled in one of football's biggest scandals, is a member of the ruling elite in Abu Dhabi — part of the United Arab Emirates — and the head of a $385 billion sovereign wealth fund.

His family has a long tradition of public service that he has continued with a long list of roles serving his nation's interests, including as a strategy advisor to its president, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, known as MBZ, and a board member of both Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company.

Before entering European soccer, Al Mubarak was a key liaison with F1 when the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix joined the circuit.

When Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, now a deputy prime minister of the UAE, bought the long-time underachieving soccer club in 2008, Al Mubarak was installed as chairman to oversee what became a turnaround that was barely believable to an older generation of fans.

The story of sporting and financial success was, according to the verdict by an investigatory panel, too good to be true.