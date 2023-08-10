Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary to host jungle safari

By Express News Service

According to recent developments, the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary in the southern state of Karnataka will soon welcome visitors with jungle safaris. The safari routes will be in Gopinatham, inside the sanctuary located in the Chamarajanagar district.

Gopinatham was left untouched by tourism for a long time due to the nefarious activities of slain bandit Veerappan. With him gone, the state is making efforts to promote eco-tourism in the sanctuary.

Soon, visitors to the wildlife sanctuary will be able to experience the Mystery Trail Camp, a trail that takes visitors to places associated with Veerappan and also the memorial of IFS officer Srinivas who was slain by the bandit.

The jungle safari in Gopinatham will cover an area of 32 km. It will include areas like Erakeyam, Kurimande Camp, Hogenakkal Falls, Mailumalebetta and Namdarihalla.

The daily safari will happen in two shifts: between 6 am and 10 am, and between 4 pm and 6 pm.

Apart from the jungle safari, there will also be water sports at the Hogenakkal Falls, located just 3 km from Gopinatham.

Those visiting the Hogenakkal area will be able to enjoy boating and the traditional coracles too. The region is also rich in birdlife, so in case you are interested in wildlife, you are going to love this experience a lot. As per reports, the jungle safari ticket will cost `400 per person.

Things can get a tad bit difficult in terms of tourism and development for places with less-than-pleasant past. The same is the case with the village of Gopinatham, for it was a place that was once feared by all and it was among the few pockets no one dared to venture, but now the place has opened up to curious and interested visitors.

According to recent developments, the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary in the southern state of Karnataka will soon welcome visitors with jungle safaris. The safari routes will be in Gopinatham, inside the sanctuary located in the Chamarajanagar district. Gopinatham was left untouched by tourism for a long time due to the nefarious activities of slain bandit Veerappan. With him gone, the state is making efforts to promote eco-tourism in the sanctuary. Soon, visitors to the wildlife sanctuary will be able to experience the Mystery Trail Camp, a trail that takes visitors to places associated with Veerappan and also the memorial of IFS officer Srinivas who was slain by the bandit.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The jungle safari in Gopinatham will cover an area of 32 km. It will include areas like Erakeyam, Kurimande Camp, Hogenakkal Falls, Mailumalebetta and Namdarihalla. The daily safari will happen in two shifts: between 6 am and 10 am, and between 4 pm and 6 pm. Apart from the jungle safari, there will also be water sports at the Hogenakkal Falls, located just 3 km from Gopinatham. Those visiting the Hogenakkal area will be able to enjoy boating and the traditional coracles too. The region is also rich in birdlife, so in case you are interested in wildlife, you are going to love this experience a lot. As per reports, the jungle safari ticket will cost `400 per person. Things can get a tad bit difficult in terms of tourism and development for places with less-than-pleasant past. The same is the case with the village of Gopinatham, for it was a place that was once feared by all and it was among the few pockets no one dared to venture, but now the place has opened up to curious and interested visitors.