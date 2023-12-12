Robotic surgery transforming gyno care

Dr Urmila Soman By

Express News Service

Landscape of gynecological surgery has undergone a transformative evolution with the advent of robotic-assisted surgery. This cutting-edge technology has not only revolutionised the field but has also redefined the standard of care in gynecology. By seamlessly blending advanced robotics with surgical expertise, robotic-assisted surgery has become a pivotal force in enhancing precision, dexterity and overall patient outcomes.

From the minutiae of enhanced precision with high-definition 3D visualization to the macro impact of shorter hospital stays, each facet highlights the profound benefits that this innovative approach brings to the realm of gynecological procedures.

As we explore the realms of improved dexterity, smaller incisions, reduced blood loss and precise tissue preservation, it becomes evident that robotic-assisted surgery is not merely a technique but a paradigm shift in the pursuit of optimal patient care. Here are some ways in which robotic-assisted surgery is changing the face of gynaecology:

Enhanced precision: Robotic surgical systems offer high-definition 3D visualization and scaled motion, allowing surgeons to have a clear and magnified view of the surgical site. This enhanced precision enables surgeons to perform complex procedures with great precision.

Improved dexterity: The robotic arms used in robotic-assisted surgery are designed to mimic the natural movements of the human hand but with a greater range of motion and flexibility. This allows surgeons to perform intricate manoeuvres with more dexterity, especially in hard-to-reach areas or delicate tissue structures.

Smaller incisions: Robotic surgery in gynaecology usually involves small incisions, which result in reduced scarring, less pain and faster recovery times compared to traditional open surgery. Smaller incisions also decrease the risk of infection and lead to better cosmetic outcomes.

Reduced blood loss: It utilizes advanced instruments that can cauterize blood vessels during the procedure, resulting in minimal blood loss. This can be particularly advantageous during surgeries that involve the removal of fibroids or the treatment of gynecologic cancers for accuracy.

Shorter hospital stays: Due to the minimally invasive nature of robotic surgery, patients often experience shorter hospital stays compared to traditional open surgery. This helps in reducing overall healthcare costs and allows patients to return to their daily activities sooner.

Precise tissue preservation: In complex gynaecological procedures, such as organ-sparing surgery for certain gynaecologic cancers, robotic-assisted surgery enables surgeons to precisely identify and avoid healthy tissue structures surrounding the targeted area, resulting in better patient outcomes and reduced risk of complications. As with any surgical procedure, the use of robotic-assisted surgery in gynecology depends on various factors, including the patient’s medical condition and the surgeon’s expertise. While robotic surgery offers numerous advantages, it is important for patients to consult with their healthcare provider to determine the most appropriate surgical approach for their specific situation. Embracing the future of surgical innovation, robotic gynaecological surgery emerges as a beacon of progress, offering hope for enhanced outcomes and improved quality of life for patients.

(The author is a senior consultant and robotic surgeon, minimally invasive gynaec­ology at Apollo Adlux Hospital, Angamaly)

