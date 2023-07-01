Home Xplore

Multiple red flags over groundwater exploitation hotspots in India’s north

The study, which appeared in One Earth journal, claimed North India region lost around 472 km3 of groundwater out of a total 498 km3 during the two-decade period of 2002-2022.

Published: 01st July 2023 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2023 12:44 PM   |  A+A-

Groundwater, Water supply

Representational image

By Sudarsan Maharana
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  A new study by a team of South Korea-based geographers that revealed drift in the earth’s rotational axis due to excessive pumping of groundwater, has turned the spotlight on fast depleting water table in India. The study published in the journal, Geophysical Research Letters, indicated north-western India as one of the regions where humans have pumped large volumes of groundwater.

In one of the latest studies, researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Gandhinagar also found North India to be a global groundwater depletion hotspot that has accounted for nearly 95% of the country's groundwater loss.

The study, which appeared in One Earth journal, claimed North India region lost around 472 km3 of groundwater out of a total 498 km3 during the two-decade period of 2002-2022.  It also pointed at a grave issue —increased rainfall may not help recover the depletion that has already taken place. “Groundwater loss is driven by excessive pumping from non-renewable groundwater storage and will continue to dominate in the near future despite projected increases in rainfall,” the study said. It projected that the highest recovery of groundwater estimated for the period 2021–2040 may only be half of the total groundwater loss.

While the study pointed out that excessive groundwater pumping for irrigation will be a persisting critical issue for future, it could lead to water scarcity in different regions. This will pose challenges to climate change adaptation and impact food and water security. Associate professor in the School of Earth, Ocean and Climate Sciences at IIT Bhubaneswar Sandeep Pattnaik said multiple studies have shown intense groundwater depletion over North West India, including parts of Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan.

“This may be due to intensive agriculture, excessive pumping and unregulated over-exploitation of aquifers over the region and reduction in natural recharge processes leading to steady decline of water level. These will have had extensive and long term impact in terms of sustaining agriculture, groundwater quality and disruptions of ecological balance,” Patnaik said.

Information furnished by the Ministry of Jal Shakti in Parliament suggests that at least 38.9% of analysed wells across the country have shown a fall in groundwater level. Minister of State for Jal Shakti Bisweswar Tudu, in response to a question on February 9, informed Parliament that the Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) has not conducted any specific study on the reasons and consequential effects of decrease in groundwater level.

He, however, stated that groundwater level in some parts of the country have appeared to decline mainly because of continuous withdrawal due to increased demand for freshwater, vagaries of rainfall, increased population, industrialisation and urbanisation among others.

The big dip
At least 38.9% of analysed wells across the country have shown a fall in groundwater level. A look at the situation in different states.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Excessive pumping of groundwater groundwater depletion
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp