Terttulia Goa: The coolest dining destination

By Surbhi Shah
Express News Service

If you are in Panaji, Terttulia Goa is a must-visit pit stop for the trip. Café by the day and restobar by the night, it is one of the most hip and trendy restobars in Miramar that is run by four dynamic entrepreneurs — Ranbir Batra, Sunny Sara, Ritik Bhasin and Imrun Sethi.

When it’s the middle of the monsoon and you have just woken up from a deep cosy slumber craving some soulful breakfast, but wait, which restaurant is going to serve breakfast at 2 pm? Believe it or not, that’s what inspired one of the founders of Terttulia to open a restobar where one can enjoy that delicious plate of eggs benedict till six in the evening!

Designed by ‘Otherworlds’, Terttulia has a welcoming ambience with its Goa-centric modernistic design and balanced indoor-outdoor spacing divided by a well-manned bar and surrounded by calming green bamboo. And as we sit in the middle of the restaurant, by the bar, with a Lemon Sky cocktail in our hands and live music in the background, Head Chef Arjun Madhavji greets us with a mouth-watering menu and Karari Roti with hummus to go with the drinks.

We started with an eye-pleasing plate of Baby beet and poached pear salad with a smooth-on-the-tongue honey-whipped ricotta bed, beetroot poached with cranberry juice and pear poached with Chardonnay and vanilla, which enhanced its taste to a whole new level. Sounds yummy, right? Moving on to the small bites, we tasted a cheesy Asparagus and Olive mini quiche fo l l owe d by Falafel fritters with Beetroot hummus, Rajma guacamole, and goat cheese.

The flavours balance each other perfectly only when it’s eaten in a whole bite. The best part of our three-course meal came in the form of pizzas and ravioli. The signature Pizza terttulia made our night with its creamy spinach and parmesan topping, while the Truffle mushroom slices with paperthin crust and minced roasted mushroom melted in our mouths the moment we took a bite. We ended our main course with a delectable Burrata ravioli flavoured with Confit cherry tomato and Pesto beurre blanc sauce.

Safe to say we were about to pass out from a food coma but who leaves the table without dessert? The Chocolate mousse gave us a final foodgasm as we divulged in 75 per cent dark cocoa Belgian chocolate mixed with berry syrup and pear poached with chardonnay on the side.

We dreamt about the amazing food all night, so much so that we couldn’t help but revisit Terttulia again the next morning for some breakfast and coffee. We ordered an Iced latte and cortado and instantly fell in love with the latter. I found my Cortado in Terttulia Goa, let’s see what you fall for.

Meal for one: approximately Rs 1,500.

surbhi@newindianexpress.com Twitter: @surbhi02shah

