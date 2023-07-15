Home Xplore

Alarming glacier melt in Hindu Kush Himalayas

They span across Southeast Asian region from Afghanistan in the west to Myanmar in the east. 

Published: 15th July 2023 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2023 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

The Himalayas

Representational image (File Photo)

By Vanshika Sawhney
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  It’s that time of the year when humongous flashfloods and landslides due to intense downpour within a very short timeframe have made monsoon showers unlike what we had known less than a decade ago.

If a recent report by International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) is anything to go by, the entire Hindu Kush Himalayas could face massive floods year after year due to heavy glacial melt till the region reaches its water peak by mid-century. After that, the river waters would start tapering as glaciers would have thinned, challenging human sustenance. Call it apocalypse if you will; this may be the beginning of a dystopian society.

Scientists have confirmed glaciers residing in Hindu-Kush Himalayas could lose up to 80% of their volume by 2100. An even more worrisome fact is that researchers say this melt is irreversible. Hindu-Kush Himalayas are home to world’s highest peaks. They span across Southeast Asian region from Afghanistan in the west to Myanmar in the east. 

The region also plays host to glaciers, which feed water into 12 rivers like the Brahmaputra, Ganga, and others. Around 240 million people living in mountains rely upon these rivers for survival.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hindu Kush Himalayas glacier melt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp