iPhone 15 Pro Max: A near flawless, but pricey phone

Rakesh Kumar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Every year, Apple launches four smartphones in various price ranges to cater to all consumers. This year, in its iPhone 15 series, the American tech giant introduced four devices: the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. We’ve had the opportunity to use the iPhone 15 Pro Max for over a month and we found several reasons to conclude that the device excels in every aspect. Priced at Rs 1,59,900 for the base 256GB model and Rs 1,99,900 for the 1TB variant, the iPhone 15 Pro Max features an improved camera, a titanium body, a USB Type-C charger and a host of other features. The only initial issue we found was a heating problem, which Apple resolved later. Also, it is a bit expensive. But, then, you can’t have everything all the time.

Design and Display

When it comes to design, the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max closely resembles its predecessor. Therefore, we will focus only on the notable changes in the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The two most significant changes are the introduction of the action button in place of the ringer key and the inclusion of a USB-C port. During usage, we noticed that the phone feels lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro Max, thanks to the titanium frames introduced by the company in the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

In terms of display, the iPhone 15 Pro Max features a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen, offering a pixel resolution of 2,796 x 1,290 and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Throughout our usage, we didn’t encounter any display issues, as it provides a wonderful viewing experience in all lighting conditions. The IP68 rating ensures that the phone is protected against dust and water exposure. The Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max is powered by the latest A17 Pro chipset, and runs on iOS 17. In simple terms, it will give a seamless usage experience, be it any task.

Camera and battery

In the camera section, the company made fewer changes in its iPhone 15 Pro Max. It comes equipped with a 48MP rear primary shooter with an f/1.78 aperture, accompanied by an all-new 12MP 5x periscope shooter and a 12MP ultrawide lens. We have no complaints in the camera section, as the pictures that come out are truly impressive. However, we would like to highlight one particular feature: the 5x optical zoom (exclusive to the Pro Max model), which is an upgrade from the previous 3x zoom. Also, we must mention that the night shots turned out exceptionally well, devoid of any noise or grain. For videos, the company has introduced several advanced technologies, making the iPhone 15 Pro Max an excellent choice for professional video makers or bloggers. The battery backup is also fine, lasting the entire day even with high usage. However, we did notice that the phone takes some time to charge.

