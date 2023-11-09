Echoes of Earth focuses on the Western Ghats, this year!

Echoes of Earth (one of India’s greenest and award-winning music festivals) returns with its 6th edition on December 2 and 3 with the theme Ensemble of the Wild, aiming to focus the spotlight on the Western Ghats — India’s biodiversity hot spot — by interweaving music, art and some meaningful dialogues. The festival’s core message, this year, revolves around the interconnectedness of flora, fauna, habitats and ecosystems. Through art and educational discussions, including panel sessions and workshops, Echoes of Earth underscores the essential role each species plays in maintaining nature’s equilibrium.

The festival takes a unique approach to stage and art construction, employing recycled materials and upcycled urban waste in a bid to become a carbon-neutral, zero-waste event. Innovations abound, with the festival harnessing solar power at a 32KW capacity to power various zones. Expanding its reach, Echoes of Earth will also host minicerts in Kolkata, Goa and Mumbai, offering educational experiences on local biodiversity, besides the Bengaluru event. Known for its diverse lineup, the festival showcases artistes from around the world, spanning genres such as electronica, jazz, indie, afro-beat, funk, world music, folk, soul and house techno. With four uniquely designed stages, expect acclaimed musicians like Sid Sriram, Len Faki, Tinariwen, Parra for Cuva, Mansur Brown, Lecomte De Bregeot and Sahil Vasudeva, among others.

