One in two organisations across globe suffered loss of sensitive data: Cyber report
According to the report, new technologies continue to create countless opportunities for modern cybersecurity threats that capitalize on the explosion of data worldwide.
Published: 17th November 2023 11:02 AM | Last Updated: 17th November 2023 11:02 AM
One out of every two organizations globally suffered the loss of sensitive data last year, reveals a new cyber report put out by Rubrik, a US-based Zero TrustData Security™ company. One out of six organizations surveyed experienced multiple losses of data in the past 12 months, it adds.
In its report titled 'The State of Data Security: The Journey to Secure an Uncertain Future', Rubrik Zero Labs provides a peek into India Inc’s lack of preparation in dealing with cyber threats.
In India, as much as 49% of IT leaders feel that security is a missing component in their organization’s data policy, while 30% fear their organizations are at risk of losing sensitive data within the next 12 months. The report also said that 54% of Indian IT leaders identify malicious cybercriminal activities as the greatest risk to their organization’s data, while 34% of them agree that their ability to manage risk to data security has not kept pace with their growth in data. Similarly, 54% of Indian companies believe AI adoption will positively impact their ability to secure sensitive data, while 24% foresee no impact.
According to the report, new technologies – from artificial intelligence to the cloud –continue to create countless opportunities for modern cybersecurity threats that capitalize on the explosion of data worldwide.