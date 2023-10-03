‘Only one-third of 100 million Indians with poor eyesight have access to spectacles’

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Lack of access to vision screening and awareness are the biggest impediments to uncorrected refractive error of eyes (which require a pair of spectacles for correction). The urban poor and rural populations are most affected, says Vinod Daniel, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), India Vision Institute, a non-government organisation that works in providing access to primary eye care.

Scale of refractive error issue in India?

Of the 100 million Indians who need a pair of spectacles, only one-third have access to it, according to the estimates of the World Health Organisation.

India Vision Institute focuses on addressing primary eye care, human resource capacity, and create awareness. Since its inception, IVI has conducted vision screenings for close to a million underprivileged Indians, including half-a-million children in over 22 states, and provided corrective glasses to those in need. Typically, 7 to 8% of children need glasses, while the percentage stands at 55 for adults. With Mypoia (inability to see distant objects clearly) in rise across the world, children are recommended to spend more time outdoors, in the sun.

How are school children affected by the refractive error problem? How accessible is vision screening for school kids in India?

Eighty per cent of what a child learns in school is visual and children’s inability to see clearly affects their performance. In corporation and tribal schools in India, over 95% children get their eyes screened for the first time, and so the need is huge. Otherwise, it would impact the academic performance of 7 to 8% of these children.

How will WHO SPECS 2030 address the problem of refractive error in India?

The initiative will address the huge unmet need for spectacles while delivering quality eye care. WHO’s target for 2030 is to expand the effective refractive error coverage (EREC) from 35% to 75%. This means, as against the current proportion of 35 out of 100 people using glasses, 75 out of 100 individuals will be given a pair each. Over a 100 million Indians would benefit. The initiative would also mean governments across the world will have to report to WHO on the progress in their respective countries.

According to WHO, globally, at least 2.2 billion people have a near or distance vision impairment.

Globally, how many have access to glasses?

According to WHO, only 35 out of 100 people, who need glasses, have access to it. Awareness of good eye care practices is growing among children and adults. People are also realising good eye vision can reduce accidents and increase productivity.

Future plans of India Vision Institute?

Over the next five years, IVI aims to average half a million free eye screenings a year, assist the capacity and quality of primary eye care service, increase awareness about eye care among the underprivileged, and to make a pair of spectacles accessible.

