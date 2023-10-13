IPhone 15: Apple’s best offering & great value for money

Rakesh Kumar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The US multinational company Apple’s product launch is one of the most tracked events in the tech world. Both consumers and competitors look forward to it: both want to know what new innovations or features are introduced. This year, the tech giant launched four devices in its iPhone 15 series—iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

After using the device for more than three weeks, we concluded that the iPhone 15 is perhaps the only device into which the company has incorporated major changes.

It boasts of a ‘Dynamic Island’ feature, an improved 48 MP camera, and a USB Type-C charging port. The best part is that it has not changed its price; the iPhone 15 costs `79,999 for 128 GB of storage. So, the iPhone 15 is the best choice for an upgrade for iPhone 13 or 14 users, or for those who want to join the iPhone family.

Features and specification

Let’s begin with the design. Like every year, Apple hasn’t made any modifications to its design. The iPhone 15 looks similar to its predecessors, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 13. Needless to say, it looks good in all colours.

As mentioned above, the only change it incorporated is the ‘Dynamic Island, which was the main feature of last year’s iPhone Pro model.

Also, this time, the company used a USB Type-C port in all devices of its 15 series. In terms of other features, the iPhone 15 is equipped with IP68, which means it won’t have any problems with submersion in up to 6 metres of fresh water for 30 minutes.

In terms of display, the iPhone 15 has Super Retina XDR OLED with a 6.1-inch screen and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The resolution is 1179x2556 pixels, with a pixel density of 461 ppi. With this powerful display feature, the phone gives a brilliant visual experience.

The only complaint we have in the display segment is its 60Hz refresh rate in the iPhone 15 base series. Even basic Android phones have been upgraded to higher refresh rates. In terms of performance, iPhones have never disappointed, and this holds true for the iPhone 15 as well.

The iPhone 15 is equipped with the Apple A16 Bionic chip, which is also found in the iPhone 14 Pro models.

It runs on Apple’s iOS 17 and comes with 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM. With these powerful specifications, one can have a seamless user experience, whether it’s for tasks like browsing, gaming, or working with multiple apps simultaneously. It handles all tasks with ease. However, we did face a slight heating issue when the phone is on charge for an extended period or with prolonged usage, but it is negligible.

Battery and camera

This time, Apple has improved its camera capabilities compared to its previous model. The iPhone 14 featured a 12MP rear camera, while the iPhone 15 comes with a dual rear camera setup, including a new 48MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera.

On the front, it has a 12MP selfie camera. The camera performance is outstanding: the pictures have proper colour accuracy and sharpness. The pictures taken in low light or at night are particularly impressive. The images came out well and there were no colour distortions.

The videos were equally good. iPhone 15 comes with a 3,349mAh battery. It easily lasts a day on a single charge. The only drawback is that it takes around 1 hour and 40 minutes to fully charge.

Should you buy an iPhone 15?

Those using the iPhone 12, iPhone 13, or even iPhone 14 may think of upgrading as the iPhone 15 offers great value for the money. For Android users looking to be part of the iPhone family, this may be a good time to do so.

