India lacks GM regulation: Dr Suman Sahai

Dr Suman Sahai is a distinguished scientist in the field of genetics and is the founding chairperson at Gene Campaign. She is one of the petitioners against the introduction of genetically modified crops in the Supreme Court. She explains why GM technology can cause irreversible damage to the environment.

You are one of the petitioners in the Supreme Court against GM crops. What prompted you to file the petition?

Gene Campaign (GC) organised a national conference on the Relevance of GM Technology to India Agriculture in 2003 with all possible stakeholders, including industry, civil society groups, academics, government officials, etc., broadly representing all shades of opinions. The Department of Biotechnology (DBT) rebutted every single recommendation, saying none of these were needed. We then had no choice but to approach the Supreme Court with a writ petition.

The government claims it found no negative impact on animals and plants. Is that correct?

The government has not provided data on biosafety tests despite requests and questions sent under the RTI. For instance, the Gene Campaign had asked for the biosafety data on Bt brinjal when it was coming up for possible release but this was not provided. That’s just one instance. Right from the beginning, the government refused to engage in open discussions. This has not helped find a solution.

When GM technology is accepted in the US, why is there so much protest in India?

GM technology is only the beginning. We have many transformative technologies in the pipeline, all with substantial potential for good as well as harm. We must develop stringent regulatory systems to minimise risk in these cases. Shoddy regulation can cause often irreversible damage. Let me also mention here that the US, which is one of the strongest proponents of GM technology, also has strong regulations, including a liability and redress law that ensures violators have to pay for damages and clean-ups and compensate for economic loss. India does not have these.

What is the problem with manipulating the genes of food crops to get the desired results?

Interfering in the genetic material can cause unnatural substances to be produced in the cell. These may be harmless or very harmful. That is why the scientists who developed this technology, themselves asked for a regulatory system that would test for unintended effects on the environment as well as human and animal health. There are enough examples of allergy-producing substances or toxic products produced by genetic engineering. Careful monitoring is therefore a must.

Have we achieved the intended goal with Bt cotton?

No. GM crops have been bred for high yield or higher productivity. The two most prevalent GM traits are Bt for pest resistance and HT (herbicide tolerance) for weed control. The Bt technology has failed as one can see from the Bt cotton experience. The bollworm pest has become resistant and secondary pests have become aggressive and dominant. Farmers are either moving away from cotton or are spraying heavily. The HT technology is a human and animal health disaster. The two weedicides in use with HT crops are glyphosate and as in the case of GM mustard with the undeclared HT trait, glufosinate. Glyphosate is linked to cancer and mental health issues among others. The link between cancer and glufosinate is not fully established but there is a report of induced tumors. It is clearly neurotoxic, produces cognitive decline and is toxic to animals and microbes. Its use in the soil will cause severe microbiological imbalance and a deterioration of soil health. Residues of both these dangerous weedicides are reported in food. As the evidence shows, it is reckless and dangerous in the extreme to adopt HT technology.

