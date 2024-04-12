Truecaller launches web version for Android users

NEW DELHI: Caller ID app Truecaller has launched Truecaller for Web, which allows users to manage their communication directly from their computer. This new feature is currently available only for Android users in India, but promises wider rollout in the future.

According to the company, Truecaller for Web eliminates the need to constantly switch between phone and computer for calls and texts. Once linked, users can access their SMS inbox, Truecaller Chat messages, and even receive real-time call notifications on their desktop browser. The interface segregates messages into inbox, promotions, and spam categories for easy management.

“Truecaller for Web is a new addition that allows for a seamless way to stay connected across your phone and computer. Our solution integrates well with the lifestyle of modern users, empowering them to effortlessly search for unknown numbers, streamline their workflow, and easily switch between devices. Just like the mobile app, Truecaller does not access or read any messages and the link between the app and desktop client is always encrypted,” said Rishit Jhunjhunwala, chief product officer and managing director, Truecaller India.

The company is of the belief that the users can leverage the convenience of a computer keyboard for faster and more accurate messaging. Truecaller for Web also allows attaching multiple files up to 100MB and sending urgent messages using the app's existing Urgent Messages feature.

Enabling Truecaller for Web is simple. Android users can access it through the Messages tab in the app, while others can visit the Truecaller for Web website and follow the on-screen instructions for linking their devices.