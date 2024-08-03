Odisha worst-hit in human-elephant conflict

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha has earned the dubious distinction of being the worst-hit state in terms of human-elephant conflict in the country. The state recorded the highest number of jumbo deaths due to electrocution and poaching in the last five years, from 2019-20 to 2023-24. As for human casualties due to conflict with elephants reported within this period, Odisha’s was the highest among all the elephant range states.

As per the statistics of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), furnished in Parliament recently, 392 cases of jumbo electrocution were reported in 16 states between 2019-20 and 2023-24, of which Odisha accounts for more than 15%.

The state lost 61 elephants to electrocution, making it the highest for any of the elephant-range states in this period. Odisha was followed by Assam at 56 and Karnataka at 52 such cases. Most of the electrocution cases have been reported from the eastern Indian state in the last two years. While 26 cases of electrocution were reported in 2022-23, another 15 cases happened in 2023-24.

Similarly, the state accounts for nearly 34% of poaching cases detected in the country in the last five years, the statistics suggest. Of the 50 cases of jumbo poaching reported in India between 2019-20 and 2023-24, 17 are from Odisha, 14 from Meghalaya, while 10 have been reported in Tamil Nadu. Nagaland recorded two cases of poaching and West Bengal one during the five-year period.