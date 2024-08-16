Google unveils Pixel 9 series with advanced AI features

NEW DELHI: Technology giant Google introduced its latest smartphone series, the Pixel 9 series. The series includes a range of new devices: the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel Watch 3, and Pixel Buds Pro 2, alongside updates to Android and Gemini. The new Pixel 9 lineup is distinguished by its powerful AI capabilities, designed to enhance the user experience across various functions. In this article, we will focus on the main AI features that power the Pixel 9 series.

Gemini: Your Personal AI Assistant

Central to the Pixel 9 experience is Gemini, Google's new AI assistant, which is integrated deeply with Google apps and Android. Users can access Gemini directly by pressing the power button, facilitating complex queries without relying on third-party AI services. Gemini's multimodal capabilities allow interactions through text, images, or voice, providing a versatile and intuitive assistant experience. Gemini Live, available to Gemini Advanced subscribers at launch, offers a fluid conversational experience with the AI.

Photography Features

The Pixel 9 series brings significant advancements to mobile photography. The new Add Me feature, utilizing augmented reality and AI, ensures no one is left out of group shots. Enhanced by a 5x telephoto lens and Video Boost on the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL, users can achieve high-quality zoom up to 20x. The Magic Editor and Auto Frame tools, powered by AI, allow for creative photo re-imagination and subject-focused recomposition.

Pixel Studio

Pixel Studio, a new app exclusive to the Pixel 9, introduces a first-of-its-kind image generator. Powered by the Tensor G4 chip and Imagen 3 text-to-image model, it allows users to create and edit images effortlessly. The app supports style adjustments, personal stickers, and sharing options, making it a versatile tool for creativity.

Weather Reports

The updated Pixel Weather app leverages AI for more precise weather forecasts, including customized reports generated by Gemini Nano. Users can tailor the app's interface to highlight important weather data. Additionally, Google Keep now integrates with Gemini to simplify list creation, whether for groceries or travel planning.

Improved Screenshot and Call Management

The new Pixel Screenshots app organizes and retrieves information from saved screenshots, while Call Notes provides a private summary and transcript of phone conversations. This feature, which runs on-device to ensure privacy, automatically records essential details from calls.Google's Pixel 9 series represents a significant leap forward in mobile technology, combining cutting-edge AI with enhanced performance and creative features to offer users an unparalleled smartphone experience.