Revamped Terminal 1 at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi Int’l Airport begins ops

Delhi Indira Gandhi International Airport (DIAL) has unveiled the much-anticipated expansion of Terminal 1, marking a significant milestone in the airport’s ongoing development. The expansion, which began in 2019, was prompted by a sharp increase in air traffic and passenger numbers, surpassing initial projections. As India’s largest and busiest airport, Delhi handles approximately 20 percent of the nation’s domestic and international traffic, with its three terminals collectively managing around 104 million passengers annually.

Terminal 1, formerly known as Palam, holds historical significance as the airport’s oldest terminal, once serving as the sole gateway for both domestic and international flights. The recent expansion, part of the Phase 3A project by DIAL, is designed to future-proof the terminal against the growing demands of air travel.

Officially inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 10, the new Terminal 1 building commenced operations on August 17. This marks a pivotal moment following a temporary suspension due to a canopy collapse from a few weeks ago. The revamped T1 now integrates arrivals and departures within a single structure, offering more than double the space compared to its predecessor.