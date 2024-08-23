Revamped Terminal 1 at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi Int’l Airport begins ops

Delhi Indira Gandhi International Airport (DIAL) has unveiled the much-anticipated expansion of Terminal 1, marking a significant milestone in the airport’s ongoing development. The expansion, which began in 2019, was prompted by a sharp increase in air traffic and passenger numbers, surpassing initial projections. As India’s largest and busiest airport, Delhi handles approximately 20 percent of the nation’s domestic and international traffic, with its three terminals collectively managing around 104 million passengers annually.
Terminal 1, formerly known as Palam, holds historical significance as the airport’s oldest terminal, once serving as the sole gateway for both domestic and international flights. The recent expansion, part of the Phase 3A project by DIAL, is designed to future-proof the terminal against the growing demands of air travel.
Officially inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 10, the new Terminal 1 building commenced operations on August 17. This marks a pivotal moment following a temporary suspension due to a canopy collapse from a few weeks ago. The revamped T1 now integrates arrivals and departures within a single structure, offering more than double the space compared to its predecessor.
DIAL has introduced an array of new features at the terminal to enhance the passenger experience. These include longer baggage reclaim carousels, an automated tray retrieval system, an individual carrier system and common usage self-service facilities. Additionally, the terminal is equipped with aerobridges, check-in counters, self-baggage drop kiosks and the innovative Queue-Buster: Mobile Check-in Service, designed to reduce waiting times at check-in counters.
The new T1 also boasts expanded amenities aimed at improving the traveller experience. Passengers can now enjoy a prayer room, yoga area, quiet zone, group seating, laptop and mobile charging stations, a self-medication room, baby care rooms and smart washrooms.
With the opening of the new terminal, DIAL has strategically managed flight operations to reduce congestion across the airport. Thirteen SpiceJet flights have been transferred to the new T1, with additional relocations planned. Starting September 2, IndiGo will move 34 flights to the new terminal, easing the burden on the heavily trafficked Terminal 2. SpiceJet passengers will enter through Gate A on the ground floor, while IndiGo passengers will use entry gates 5 and 6 on the first floor. To assist passengers with the transition, DIAL has installed clear signage and road markings, complemented by the presence of security personnel to guide travellers. All passenger arrivals will be routed through designated areas on the ground floor, ensuring a smooth and organised flow of the incoming and departing passengers from T1.