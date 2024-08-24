Keeping elephants away from the smell of liquor is a pressing challenge

BENGALURU: While India houses the highest population of Asiatic elephants, the shortage of fodder, water and forest fragmentation are among the prime reasons why they wander out of their habitat. The cultivation of delicious food by farmers like banana, paddy, sugarcane and maize in the forest periphery, too, are a big draw. Add to that the presence of breweries, distilleries and even liquor sales counters in the border areas of forests. They are a significant trigger for the increase in man-elephant conflicts.

The issue of intoxicants figured in a meeting of southern states held in Bengaluru on August 12, on the occasion of World Elephant Day. Forest department officials from Odisha shared the concern, saying elephants are getting attracted to mahua.

The 2022-23 elephant census report showed that India houses over 30,000 elephants, spread across 1,10,000 sq km. At 6,049, their highest population is in Karnataka, followed by Assam at 5,719, Kerala 3,054, Tamil Nadu 2 761 and Odisha 1,976. In 2023, Andhra Pradesh had around 100, which in 2024 increased to 142. There are 33 elephant reserves in India, spanning 65,000 sq km. Of this, the southern states have Dandeli, Mysuru, Wayanad, Nilambur, Anamudi, Periyar, Agasthiyamalai, Srivilliputhur, Anamalai, Coimbatore, Raya and Nilgiri elephant reserves.

The meeting decided on a 13-point charter, called the Bengaluru Charter, for all the states to sign and submit to the Central government for implementation. But the charter does not include addressing the presence of distilleries, breweries and liquor sales counters. However, the subject was discussed during the meeting with farmers. It was decided that each state will work at it independently towards taking up a survey and arriving at a policy decision on the matter. “Sales and brewing of liquor should not be allowed 10 km near forest areas,” was agreed upon. It was also decided to involve all stakeholders in addressing the issue in their respective states, as it is also leading to human casualties.