Paw-some getaways: Four pet-friendly destinations to save for your next trip

As we cherish the companionship and loyalty our pets provide, a pet-cation could be the perfect way to show them some love. With many Indian travellers dreaming of a nature trip for their next holiday, your four-legged friends might just be the ideal companion for your next escapade. With a mission to make travel easier for furry friends, Booking.com has sifted through its vast database of over 29 million listings in more than 175,000 destinations worldwide to highlight some of the best pet-friendly spots. Here are a few standout destinations where you and your pet can enjoy a memorable holiday.
Puducherry, India
This enchanting French-inspired town in South India is a must-visit for a relaxing and indulgent holiday with your pet. Puducherry offers tranquil beaches, lush parks, beautiful gardens and pet-friendly cafés, as well as off-the-beaten-path attractions that are beloved by locals and perfect for your pets. Spend a day basking in the sun at Serene Beach, where the white sands and gentle waves create a calming atmosphere.
Budapest, Hungary
Budapest is a dream destination for pet owners, with its numerous attractions and open spaces. You and your four-legged friend can enjoy a scenic walk along the famous River Danube, which elegantly separates Buda from Pest. Cross the Chain Bridge to the district of Buda, where the hills offer breathtaking views of Pest. For cat owners, Budapest also has a variety of cat cafés where you can indulge in the city’s tradition of coffee and cake.
Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, USA
Myrtle Beach, with its 60 miles of South Carolina coastline, is a magnet for sun worshippers, food lovers and, of course, pets. From Labour Day through to the end of April, pets are allowed on the beaches at any time of the day. Myrtle Beach is a foodie’s paradise, boasting over 2,000 restaurants with many welcoming pets. For more animal-friendly activities, visit Myrtle Beach State Park, Apache Pier or Huntington Beach State Park.
Windermere, Lake District, UK
The Lake District, one of the UK’s most popular holiday destinations, attracts millions of visitors accompanied by their pets. The region offers miles of stunning countryside, fells and mountains surrounding England’s most famous lakes, such as Windermere, Coniston Water and Ullswater. Whether you’re seeking adventure or relaxation, there’s no shortage of scenic walks for you and your dog. The area also features many cafés that welcome pets, allowing you to enjoy a warm drink or meal while your dog takes a well-deserved rest.