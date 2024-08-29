Paw-some getaways: Four pet-friendly destinations to save for your next trip

As we cherish the companionship and loyalty our pets provide, a pet-cation could be the perfect way to show them some love. With many Indian travellers dreaming of a nature trip for their next holiday, your four-legged friends might just be the ideal companion for your next escapade. With a mission to make travel easier for furry friends, Booking.com has sifted through its vast database of over 29 million listings in more than 175,000 destinations worldwide to highlight some of the best pet-friendly spots. Here are a few standout destinations where you and your pet can enjoy a memorable holiday.

Puducherry, India

This enchanting French-inspired town in South India is a must-visit for a relaxing and indulgent holiday with your pet. Puducherry offers tranquil beaches, lush parks, beautiful gardens and pet-friendly cafés, as well as off-the-beaten-path attractions that are beloved by locals and perfect for your pets. Spend a day basking in the sun at Serene Beach, where the white sands and gentle waves create a calming atmosphere.

Budapest, Hungary

Budapest is a dream destination for pet owners, with its numerous attractions and open spaces. You and your four-legged friend can enjoy a scenic walk along the famous River Danube, which elegantly separates Buda from Pest. Cross the Chain Bridge to the district of Buda, where the hills offer breathtaking views of Pest. For cat owners, Budapest also has a variety of cat cafés where you can indulge in the city’s tradition of coffee and cake.