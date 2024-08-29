Simply stand and the floors change

In our fast-paced world, going up the stairs has become efficient and comfortable, thanks to escalators. From malls to airports, it has eased the process of traveling between innumerable floors. The escalator, however, started as a mode of amusement rather than transportation.
The main functionary of an escalator is a pair of chains, pruning around two gears. An electric motor present rotates the drive gears present at the top, which results in the rotation of the chain loops.
Usually, an escalator uses a 100-hp motor for rotation of the gears. The structural support is called ‘Escalator Truss’, where all the machinery is situated and installed. The Truss is divided into three parts -- upper section, lower section and the inclined section.
At both ends of the escalator, there are two support angles, mounted on the construction beams of the building. The support angles are not fixed, but cling by their own weight. Various steel alloys and shapes in different sizes are used to make the truss.
Now, imagine a conveyor belt that moves on a flat surface. Similarly, the chain loops move a series of steps. The most interesting aspect is the way in which the steps move. As the chains progress, the steps stay at the same level. However, at the top and bottom of the escalator, the steps collide on one another, forming a flat platform. This makes it easy for people to climb on and get off the escalator.
The track system is located inside the truss. Again, the track system consists of three parts -- upper, inclined and lower. The role of the track system is guiding the step chain and the steps, to ensure they move efficiently in a particular direction. It also aids the step chain in rotating correctly during the transitions, creating a cycle.
Every step on the escalator consists of two sets of wheels, which keep rolling along two separate tracks. The wheelers near the top of the steps are attached to the rotating chains, tugged by the drive gear present at the top of the escalator. Whereas the other set of wheels just glides along the track, complying with the first set.
The tracks are built with spaces to ensure that each step remains at the same level. Eventually, the steps flatten out in a horizontal position at the top and the bottom of the escalator. This helps the commuter get on and off the escalator with ease and safety.
Apart from rotation of the main chain loops, the function of the electric motor also consists of moving the handrails. The handrail is composed of a rubber conveyor belt that bends around a series of wheels.
The handrail is built to move simultaneously with the steps, giving people stability while moving on the escalator.
The first patent for moving stairs goes to Jesse Reno. Patented on March 15, 1892, he called it the ‘Inclined Elevator’! In 1895, Reno started a novelty ride at Coney Island in New York, moving passengers on a conveyor belt at 25-degree angle.
Eventually, an escalator never breaks, but when it stops functioning, it can only end up becoming stairs!