Simply stand and the floors change

In our fast-paced world, going up the stairs has become efficient and comfortable, thanks to escalators. From malls to airports, it has eased the process of traveling between innumerable floors. The escalator, however, started as a mode of amusement rather than transportation.

The main functionary of an escalator is a pair of chains, pruning around two gears. An electric motor present rotates the drive gears present at the top, which results in the rotation of the chain loops.

Usually, an escalator uses a 100-hp motor for rotation of the gears. The structural support is called ‘Escalator Truss’, where all the machinery is situated and installed. The Truss is divided into three parts -- upper section, lower section and the inclined section.

At both ends of the escalator, there are two support angles, mounted on the construction beams of the building. The support angles are not fixed, but cling by their own weight. Various steel alloys and shapes in different sizes are used to make the truss.

Now, imagine a conveyor belt that moves on a flat surface. Similarly, the chain loops move a series of steps. The most interesting aspect is the way in which the steps move. As the chains progress, the steps stay at the same level. However, at the top and bottom of the escalator, the steps collide on one another, forming a flat platform. This makes it easy for people to climb on and get off the escalator.