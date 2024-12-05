You can now book an Uber Shikara on Srinagar’s Dal Lake!

When a viral Instagram video surfaced of two women in Dubai booking a camel ride via Uber, many marvelled at the novelty while others questioned its authenticity. It turned out to be a clever promotional collaboration between Uber, a local tour agency and an influencer.

While the idea of Ubering a camel remains fictional, the concept may have hinted at future offerings from the ride-hailing giant. Now, the American multinational transportation company has unveiled something equally unique but very real: Uber Shikara — a service that allows tourists to pre-book shikara rides on Srinagar’s iconic Dal Lake.

Uber Shikara is a special initiative aimed at enhancing the tourist experience in Srinagar, particularly during the bustling winter holiday season. By integrating the convenience of modern technology with the charm of traditional shikara rides, this new service promises to make exploring Dal Lake more seamless and more enjoyable.

Booking an Uber Shikara ride is wonderfully simple — just ensure your Uber app is updated to the latest version, then open it and set both your start and end points to Shikara Ghat No 16 in the ‘where to’ bar, select the Uber Shikara option, choose your preferred date and time (available only between 10 am and 5 pm), confirm your pick-up location at Ghat 16, and with a click of the Book button, your ride is secured, ready to transport you across the serene lake. Each Uber Shikara ride, accommodating up to four passengers and lasting one hour, can be reserved up to 15 days in advance or as late as 12 hours prior and in a commendable move, Uber is waiving all fees for these rides, ensuring that every rupee goes directly to the shikara operators, thus bolstering grassroots tourism and offering much-needed support to the local community.