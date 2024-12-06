AI can help slash healthcare spending by USD 360 billion

BENGALURU: Artificial intelligence (AI)-based healthcare breakthroughs that support and enhance the capabilities of healthcare practitioners have now become a necessity. Kalavathi G V, Executive Director & Head - Global Development Center, Siemens Healthineers, says AI has been predicted to save 5-10% of healthcare spending, which is about USD 200-360 billion.

She told TNIE that reducing the administrative burden on frontline healthcare professionals through AI can minimise burnout and enhance retention, resulting in increased cost savings and better patient care and safety.

Siemens Healthineers has established AI expertise, future-oriented people power, vast medical data sets, and computing power needed for creating algorithm-supported healthcare solutions. “This helps health professionals implement algorithm-supported solutions to schedule appointments, manage patient health records, and documentation,” Kalavathi says.

Currently, AI is emerging as a significant driver of medical device innovation. As the technology has numerous uses in the medical field, it has the potential to alter critical sectors of the industry. Siemens Healthineers has been contributing to the field of AI for more than 20 years and we have what it takes to integrate AI into clinical routine, Kalavathi adds.

Different applications of AI include data management, diagnostic imaging, population health management, remote surgery, diagnostic and procedural AI helpers, and clinical trial design. Explaining how AI drives innovation in personalised healthcare, she says it plays a crucial role in enhancing personalised medicine and advancing precision care, hence improving patient experience.

Precision medicine uses advanced techniques to identify patients with unique treatment responses or specialised healthcare needs. Through enhanced intelligence, it assists medical professionals in the decision-making process as well. Siemens Healthineers has developed a portfolio of more than 84 AI-powered solutions that streamline tasks and automate complex diagnostics which are tailored to individual patient needs.