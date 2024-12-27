Rewind 2024: Technology trends that stood out in 2024

BENGALURU: Though many emerging technologies took centre stage in 2024, the year was more about driving transformation and integrating technology across various industries. Here's our technology roundup for 2024:

AI/Gen AI

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Generative AI continued to drive interest in 2024 as from small organisations to tech giants, companies tried integrating and leveraging its benefits. They tried multiple use cases and one of the highlights of 2024 was that many companies moved from the proof of concept (POC) step to the next phase- transitioning the concept to reality. From automating business operations to creating copilots and redefining customer experiences, these technologies have unlocked new opportunities for innovation and efficiency. GenAI, in particular, has empowered organisations to deliver hyper-personalised solutions, says Kanchan Ray, chief technology officer, Nagarro. "What truly stands out this year is the emphasis on ethical and responsible innovation. The focus has shifted from isolated technological advancements to building interconnected ecosystems that drive end-to-end business efficiency with inclusivity and sustainable growth. Like the rest of the world, in India, the adoption of AI-driven solutions has accelerated, with sectors like healthcare, education, and e-commerce witnessing significant advancements,” Ray adds.

Digital twin

Another tech that caught the attention was the digital twin. Though it has been widely used for a couple of years now, in 2024, it helped organizations simulate real situations and also their outcomes. Pankaj Vyas, CEO and MD, Siemens Technology and Services, said that they saw a significant increase in developments of smarter systems and solutions for sustainable practices, enabled by the adoption of AI, IoT and digital twins. This has allowed organizations to leverage the strengths of each technology to optimise processes, improve predictive analytics, and accelerate innovation. “Leveraging real-time data from IOT enabled infrastructure in digital twins and AI applications, helps augment each of these technologies to create high impact outcomes. We are seeing a large number of enterprises actively investing in digital transformation by utilising these technologies across all the workflows. Individually, each technology holds significant potential, but when combined, they hold the potential not just to unlock significant efficiency gains but also are instrumental in meeting sustainability targets,” he says.