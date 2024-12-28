Worrying depletion in dense forest cover

Outside the recorded forest area, India lost around 64 sq km of Dense Forest and over 416 sq km of Mid-Dense Forest. Gujarat and Bihar added most forests outside the natural forest areas.

The report attributes the negative changes in forest coverage in RFA and non-RFA areas to human encroachments, natural calamities like storms, floods and landslides, harvesting of short rotation plantations or other forms of logging, and finally, titles given to beneficiaries under the Forest Rights Act 2006.

Degradation of dense forest

Data shows that around 93,000 sq km of recorded forest areas have degraded into Open Forest (OF), Scrub and Non-Forest (NF) between 2011 and 2021. As a result, the country’s total carbon sequestration potential came down by 636.50 million tonnes. Open Forest, Scrub and Non-Forest areas are part of the degraded categories of forests.

Worryingly, in 40,709 sq km of forests, density degradation took place from Very Dense Forest and Mid-Dense Forest to Open Forest. Further, 5,573 sq km of Scrub Forest degraded to Open Forest. And 46,707 sq km of Very Dense Forest, Mid-Dense Forest, Open Forest and Scrub Forest got degraded to Non-Forest areas.

Madhya Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Telangana and Maharashtra are states where large natural forest areas in the RFA have been degraded. The Western Ghat Eco-Sensitive Areas, which are also global biodiversity hotspots, registered an overall loss of 58.22 sq km in forest cover during the last 10 years. The Very-Dense Forest cover of the Western Ghats increased by 3,465.12 sq km, whereas the Mid-Dense Forest and Open Forest areas decreased by 1,043.23 sq km and 2,480.11 sq km, respectively.

As for India’s Northeast, it constitutes 7.98% of the nation’s land area while accounting for 21.08% of the total forest and tree cover. Sadly, data for the Northeastern states shows an overall drop in forest area (including tree cover) by 327.30 sq km. Except for Mizoram, all states lost their forest areas.