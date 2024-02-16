Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Powerful phone, AI-driven, but pricey

NEW DELHI: Samsung launched its flagship Galaxy S24 smartphone series in January 2024 with a starting price of Rs 1,29,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant. This time, the South Korean tech giant has incorporated many AI features including text and call translations. It is supplemented with a beautiful design made with a titanium body, along with impressive display and camera features. But is it worth buying? Let’s delve into the details:
Design and display
In terms of design, Samsung has made changes by including a titanium frame, similar to Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro models. This alteration has made the phone lighter and stronger. Having used the S23 Ultra previously, we found the S24 Ultra to be less slippery in the hands with a robust build. In terms of appearance, the S24 Ultra looks identical to its predecessor. The IP68 certification and Corning Gorilla Armor protection add durability to this phone.
Now, let’s move on to the display segment. The phone comes with a 6.8-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED display boasting a 120Hz refresh rate and support for HDR10+. Its peak brightness reaches up to 2,600 nits, which means it can be used even in bright sunlight without issues. This feature truly impressed me. With these specifications, the phone produces accurate colours and enhances users’ viewing experiences.
AI features
The S24 Ultra comes with many AI features that make the phone even better. These include live translation during calls, Interpreter mode for translating text between languages in person, Circle to Search feature for easy searches by ‘circling’ objects, Chat Assist to improve written message tone, Generative Edit for removing objects from photos, and Note Assist to summarise and translate notes.
Performance
Given its price range, one would expect top-tier features and hardware from a phone. And Samsung has not disappointed in this segment. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and Adreno 740 GPU. This means the phone can handle any task without glitches, whether it’s heavy graphic gaming, daily tasks, or launching multiple apps and switching between pages. We have not experienced any heating issues with the phone during intensive usage.
Camera and battery
In the camera segment, Samsung hasn’t changed much from its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. Without delving into more specifications, we can attest that it produces excellent shots with full details, sharpness, and clarity in all lighting conditions.
Our take
Overall, we found the phone excelling in all segments, including camera performance, battery life, design, display, and AI features. However, the price is a bit high. So, you may go for it if you can afford it. We would, however, advise against upgrading S23 Ultra to S24 Ultra as nothing much has changed in the upgraded version.