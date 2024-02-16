Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Powerful phone, AI-driven, but pricey

NEW DELHI: Samsung launched its flagship Galaxy S24 smartphone series in January 2024 with a starting price of Rs 1,29,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant. This time, the South Korean tech giant has incorporated many AI features including text and call translations. It is supplemented with a beautiful design made with a titanium body, along with impressive display and camera features. But is it worth buying? Let’s delve into the details:

Design and display

In terms of design, Samsung has made changes by including a titanium frame, similar to Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro models. This alteration has made the phone lighter and stronger. Having used the S23 Ultra previously, we found the S24 Ultra to be less slippery in the hands with a robust build. In terms of appearance, the S24 Ultra looks identical to its predecessor. The IP68 certification and Corning Gorilla Armor protection add durability to this phone.

Now, let’s move on to the display segment. The phone comes with a 6.8-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED display boasting a 120Hz refresh rate and support for HDR10+. Its peak brightness reaches up to 2,600 nits, which means it can be used even in bright sunlight without issues. This feature truly impressed me. With these specifications, the phone produces accurate colours and enhances users’ viewing experiences.