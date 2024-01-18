Karnataka’s Malenadu region: The land of the rain gods

Malenadu translates into the land of the hills and alternatively, into the land of the rain. In a region that’s blessed with Western Ghats and enchanting tourist destinations like Agumbe, Chikkamagalur and Kodagu, lies hidden a few dreamy villages scattered throughout remote areas that are a treasure trove of lush green landscapes, rich cultural heritage and serene ambience.

Malenadu offers a plethora of less-known but captivating tourist spots — amid famous destinations like Yana, Dandeli and Jog Falls — where one can explore quaint towns like Sirsi, take a dip in the cascades of Yellapur or even touch up on the heritage of the historical region at Banavasi.

From panoramic views of the rolling hills to ancient rock paintings and spotting tuskers and cobras in between — as more travellers seek unique and offbeat experiences — here are five lesser-known destinations in Malenadu that are poised to captivate and leave an indelible mark on those who step into this untouched haven. What’s more, the area also boasts some delectable food, being one of the oldest surviving cuisines of Karnataka, including delicacies like Kayi Kadubu, Pathrode, Thambuli,

Halasina Kayi Happla, Sipadarta and Hal Gargi.