Karnataka’s Malenadu region: The land of the rain gods

Malenadu translates into the land of the hills and alternatively, into the land of the rain. In a region that’s blessed with Western Ghats and enchanting tourist destinations like Agumbe, Chikkamagalur and Kodagu, lies hidden a few dreamy villages scattered throughout remote areas that are a treasure trove of lush green landscapes, rich cultural heritage and serene ambience.
Malenadu offers a plethora of less-known but captivating tourist spots — amid famous destinations like Yana, Dandeli and Jog Falls — where one can explore quaint towns like Sirsi, take a dip in the cascades of Yellapur or even touch up on the heritage of the historical region at Banavasi.
From panoramic views of the rolling hills to ancient rock paintings and spotting tuskers and cobras in between — as more travellers seek unique and offbeat experiences — here are five lesser-known destinations in Malenadu that are poised to captivate and leave an indelible mark on those who step into this untouched haven. What’s more, the area also boasts some delectable food, being one of the oldest surviving cuisines of Karnataka, including delicacies like Kayi Kadubu, Pathrode, Thambuli,
Halasina Kayi Happla, Sipadarta and Hal Gargi.
Sonda
Encircled by thick forests, Sodhe is a temple village 13 km from Hulekal. Also known as Sonda, the place serves as the headquarters of Sodhe Matha established in the 13th century by Saint Madhavacharya. The village hosts an annual car festival during Holi Poornima in March and features Digambar Jain Temples, Mundigekere Bird Sanctuary and prehistoric rock art with engravings dating back to the first millennium BCE. Additionally, Sonda was ruled by many kingdoms, including Arasappa Nayaka, a Jain chieftain; the Vijayanagara Dynasty; the Adil Shahis; Chhatrapati Shivaji; and Hyder Ali.
Yellapur
A 32-kilometre trek from Yellapur leads to Sathodi Falls is a hidden gem in the Western Ghats. During the monsoon, Sathodi unveils its breathtaking beauty, with fresh water offering a serene haven for swimmers and nature enthusiasts. The cascade, complemented by its pristine pool, create an idyllic setting for picnics, capturing the essence of untouched natural beauty in the heart of Karnataka. One can also venture further as Sathodi Falls is often visited in combination with other nearby cascades such as Shirley Falls, Kavadikeri Lake Temple and Kodasalli Dam.
Banavasi
As one of the oldest towns in the state, Banavasi was the capital of the Kadamba dynasty and adorned with historical remnants, including the Madhukeshwara Temple. Dedicated to Lord Shiva, this temple hosts an annual cultural extravaganza, Kadambothsava, featuring vibrant celebrations and traditional performances. Banavasi is not only a repository of historical treasures but also a cradle of natural beauty. Surrounded by lush greenery and the River Varada, the town provides a serene retreat for those seeking tranquility.
Sirsi
Celebrated for its natural beauty, cultural richness and religious significance, this tiny town unveils a scenic route winding through the Western Ghats, picturesque landscapes adorned with dense forests and serene water-bodies. The Marikamba Temple stands as a cultural jewel, hosting an annual rathotsava and jaatre that entices both tourists and locals. Nearby, Ambutirtha, a sacred pond steeped in a Ramayana legend, holds reverence as the site where Lord Rama and Lakshmana immersed themselves during their exile, while Musukina Bavi, now a park, was formerly a queen’s bath constructed during the empire of Sonda Kings.
Magod
The village boasting the Jenukallu Gudda comes with a vantage point perched at an elevation of 450 m, unveiling a breathtaking panorama of hills. The trek to the summit involves navigating through dense forests and ascending rocky terrain, providing both adventure and scenic beauty, where you are rewarded with sunset vistas, which are nothing short of enchanting. A short distance from the hill is Magod Falls, where the meandering River Bedti gracefully traverses the lush hills before meeting the Arabian Sea. The surrounding dense forests harbour diverse wildlife, including elephants, bison and king cobras.