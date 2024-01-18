Vedaaranya Heritage and Healing Festival returns to Rajasthan

In the heart of Ramgarh Shekhawati, the term Vedaaranya has a profound significance translating to vedic forest, where vedic encapsulates the essence of unity in diversity. A forest, in this context, represents a harmonious space where myriad life forms coexist in equilibrium. Enter Vedaaranya Heritage and Healing Festival (VHAH), initiated eight years ago by the Shruti Foundation.

The festival encompasses restoration, skill development, rural tourism and a kaleidoscope of cultural festivities. Beginning January 26 — the VHAH festival returns to this Rajasthani village as a collaborative effort between the Department of Tourism, the Government of Rajasthan, Shruti Foundation and INTACH Shekhawati Chapter — poised to celebrate heritage, art and healing in the captivating heritage wonderland.

“VHAH Festival 2024 is about healing yourself and your heritage at the grassroots through heartwarming indigenous talent and expressions, amazing local cuisine, heritage walks, crafts workshops, close-up interactions with our renowned artists, intense learning sessions with super-foods and amazing village healing secrets; and a deep celebration of the senses in our frescoed havelies and forts with mesmerising music, dance, katha and Rajasthani sufi performances along with Shiva chants, mystic poetry and calligraphy on a huge canvas!

Above all, an understanding of how we can restore heritage at the grassroots and enchant the world once again,” explains Shruti Nada Poddar, festival director.