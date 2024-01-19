Here comes the AI phone Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

NEW DELHI: As AI is making its space in all sectors, mobile companies have also begun integrating artificial technology. Google first introduced it in its Pixel devices, while Samsung incorporated numerous AI features in its latest flagship models, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 launched on Wednesday.

Priced at Rs 1,59,999 for the 12GB 1TB Titanium Gray model, the Galaxy S24 Ultra has many AI-led features that will amplify its user experience. With its intelligent text and call translation features, the model offers seamless communication to its users. Galaxy’s ProVisual enhances creative freedom, and Galaxy’s ProVisual Engine sets a new standard for search.

“The Galaxy S24 series transforms our connection with the world and ignites the next decade of mobile innovation,” said TM Roh, president and head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “Galaxy AI is built on our innovation heritage and deep understanding of how people use their phones. We are excited to see how our users around the world empower their everyday lives with Galaxy AI to open up new possibilities.”