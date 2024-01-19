Here comes the AI phone Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

NEW DELHI: As AI is making its space in all sectors, mobile companies have also begun integrating artificial technology. Google first introduced it in its Pixel devices, while Samsung incorporated numerous AI features in its latest flagship models, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 launched on Wednesday.
Priced at Rs 1,59,999 for the 12GB 1TB Titanium Gray model, the Galaxy S24 Ultra has many AI-led features that will amplify its user experience. With its intelligent text and call translation features, the model offers seamless communication to its users. Galaxy’s ProVisual enhances creative freedom, and Galaxy’s ProVisual Engine sets a new standard for search.
“The Galaxy S24 series transforms our connection with the world and ignites the next decade of mobile innovation,” said TM Roh, president and head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “Galaxy AI is built on our innovation heritage and deep understanding of how people use their phones. We are excited to see how our users around the world empower their everyday lives with Galaxy AI to open up new possibilities.”
Live translation
The Samsung Galaxy S24 comes with live translation features. The company feels when one needs to overcome language barriers, the Galaxy S24 makes it easier than ever. Chat with another student or colleague from abroad, or book a reservation while on vacation in another country. It’s all possible with Live Translate, offering two-way, real-time voice and text translations of phone calls within the native app. It can also function as a live interpreter. The live conversations can be instantly translated on a split-screen view, allowing people standing next to each other to read the text transcription of what the other person has said. It even works without cellular data or Wi-Fi.
AI-built keyboard
The Samsung Galaxy S24 features an AI-built keyboard that can translate messages in real-time in 13 languages.
On the drive
When you are driving, Android Auto automatically summarises incoming texts and suggests relevant replies and actions, such as sending someone your estimated time of arrival, allowing you to stay connected while staying focused on the road.
For office work
The model comes with Samsung Notes, which includes AI-generated summaries, template creation for streamlining notes with pre-made formats, and cover creation to make notes easy to spot with a brief preview. For voice recordings, even with multiple speakers, its Transcript Assist comes handy. This feature uses AI and speech-to-text technology to transcribe, summarise, and even translate recordings.
Unleash creativity
The Galaxy S24 series’ ProVisual Engine is a comprehensive suite of AI-powered tools that transforms image-capturing abilities and maximises creative freedom. After capturing great shots, innovative Galaxy AI editing tools enable simple edits such as erasing, recomposing, and remastering. For easier and more efficient optimisations, Edit Suggestion uses Galaxy AI to suggest perfectly suitable tweaks for each photo.
To give users even more creative control and freedom, Generative Edit can fill in parts of an image background with generative AI. When a picture is crooked, AI will fill in the borders. When an object needs to be slightly moved to be in the perfect position, AI allows users to adjust the subject’s position and generate a perfectly blended background in its original spot.