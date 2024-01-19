‘Organisations use AI for predictive analytics’: Slack APAC Technology Evangelist

Slack uses technologies such as identity management and data encryption with private keys that an organisation can manage to keep data safe.

He says creativity is no longer only about brainstorming or toiling in solitude. Instead, employees will learn to use AI to help generate many new possibilities to be tested and tried.

On whether some jobs will be replaced by AI in future, Derek Laney feels there are a set of skills that are likely to be highly impacted by AI automation, such as drafting, laying-out and specifying, monitoring or scheduling. On the other hand, other skills remain at the lower end of exposure and may not be affected by AI. These include establishing and maintaining relationships, resolving conflicts or coaching, and developing others.

“The best advice for employees is to understand what brings them motivation and what the current capability is for their job role, seek to automate as new technologies become available, and lean into lower-impact skill areas,” he adds.

Stressing on fostering a mindset of continuous learning and upskilling, he says tech skills collectively contribute to preparing employees for a future, where AI plays an increasingly prominent role in the workforce, powering people instead of replacing them.