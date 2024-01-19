‘Organisations use AI for predictive analytics’: Slack APAC Technology Evangelist

BENGALURU: Artificial intelligence (AI) has gained traction in India with companies using the technology for predictive analytics, customised learning paths, and real-time feedback to meet the dynamic needs of the modern workforce, says Derek Laney, Slack APAC Technology Evangelist, Salesforce.
According to a recent State of Work report by Slack, which is a cloud-based team communication platform, AI and automation are freeing up Indian desk workers with 75% using these technologies to boost productivity, saving about 4.9 hours per week.
The impact of AI adoption in India is further underscored by a notable 53% increase in productivity levels reported by AI adopters. “Globally, automation users estimate saving an average of 3.6 hours per week, a significant gain for meaningful work. For example, with AI-powered self-evaluation tools, employees can own their performance and strike a balance between work and life. This approach makes employee development more personalised and data-driven,” Laney adds.
Beyond AI, numerous other technologies are also reshaping workplaces and offering avenues for business growth. “Communication and collaboration technology stands as a cornerstone, encompassing software, applications, devices, and messaging systems. These tools contribute to the flexibility of hybrid/remote work models by ensuring efficient communication and project management, increasingly blending video, audio, and written communications,” he says.
Cloud adoption continues to increase as it facilitates seamless collaboration and accessibility to data from anywhere, supporting the flexibility needed for businesses to work and connect with people from anywhere in the world. Cloud solutions also enable businesses to scale operations by providing scalable and cost-effective storage solutions, Laney explains.
Slack uses technologies such as identity management and data encryption with private keys that an organisation can manage to keep data safe.
He says creativity is no longer only about brainstorming or toiling in solitude. Instead, employees will learn to use AI to help generate many new possibilities to be tested and tried.
On whether some jobs will be replaced by AI in future, Derek Laney feels there are a set of skills that are likely to be highly impacted by AI automation, such as drafting, laying-out and specifying, monitoring or scheduling. On the other hand, other skills remain at the lower end of exposure and may not be affected by AI. These include establishing and maintaining relationships, resolving conflicts or coaching, and developing others.
“The best advice for employees is to understand what brings them motivation and what the current capability is for their job role, seek to automate as new technologies become available, and lean into lower-impact skill areas,” he adds.
Stressing on fostering a mindset of continuous learning and upskilling, he says tech skills collectively contribute to preparing employees for a future, where AI plays an increasingly prominent role in the workforce, powering people instead of replacing them.