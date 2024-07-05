AI can boost job performance

BENGALURU: Instead of automating away jobs, artificial intelligence (AI) is showing how it is boosting job performance for knowledge workers in major functions of business. A new report by Freshworks titled Global AI Workplace Report reveals how AI is providing new capabilities for knowledge workers; over half (55%) of surveyed employees said they are currently using software applications enhanced with AI at work. The report says AI is no longer an experimental pilot tool, but rather an active driver of substantial efficiency and productivity gains across operations and industries.

While IT workers lead all departments in AI usage, with 85% using it weekly, marketing teams are catching up quickly as 80% are using AI at least once per week. Legal departments are ranked last in AI adoption among surveyed departments. Even so, nearly half (45%) of legal employees report that they are using the new tools on a weekly basis.

ChatGPT and other generative-AI-based search and image creation tools are the most common AI tools used on the job. About 33% workers say they use ChatGPT at work, and marketing professionals lead with 41%, followed by IT employees at 39%.