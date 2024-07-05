Amazon vs Flipkart: Which is the better choice to buy personal electronics and why?

NEW DELHI: In the past decade, online shopping has become a significant part of Indian consumer behaviour, with electronics leading the charge. This category contributes over 50% of the gross merchandise value (GMV) for Indian marketplaces. A recent Techarch survey identified key factors influencing consumer trust: comprehensive product information, clear pricing, timely delivery, accurate order fulfillment, after-sales support, and clear return policies. This analysis compares information availability and immersive experiences offered by Amazon and Flipkart for smartphones, laptops, headphones, and cameras.

Smartphones

Smartphones are crucial in the personal electronics category, contributing more than 60% to the overall electronics GMV of marketplaces. Recognising the importance of this category, both Amazon and Flipkart ensure extensive and accurate information is available to potential buyers. According to TechArch, Amazon stands out with its clean interface and utilisation of multiple product images that enhance engagement and provide an immersive experience for buyers. For instance, Amazon showcases detailed images of smartphone camera setups and explains complex technologies like fast-charging mechanisms, aiding buyers in making informed decisions quickly.

Smart TVs

Smart TVs are another significant electronic device for individuals and households, bridging personal and consumer electronics categories. In India, while Smart TVs are commonly viewed as family devices, the trend towards multiple TV screens in homes is increasing. The rise of OTT platforms has also boosted personal content consumption on Smart TVs alongside traditional family viewing experiences.