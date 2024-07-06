Wake-up call from new study on humid heat

CHENNAI: The Southwest monsoon that has just covered the entire nation, bringing relief from the unprecedented heatwaves this year, but it might not have been as effective in regions with high humidity. Blame it on the warm spells and humid heat extremes, which are becoming more widespread during the monsoon season due to global warming.

The season’s relatively higher humidity, when combined with high temperatures during warm spells, or monsoon breaks, can cause extreme heat stress. This humid heat can elevate body temperatures to potentially fatal levels, scientists warn.

A recent paper by a group of researchers at Cornell University said there has been a consistent increase in areas exposed to extreme levels of humid heat during monsoons in India between 1951 and 2020. As of 2020, close to 43 million sq km, where an estimated 67 crore people live, suffer from extreme moist heat during monsoon-break.

In the Indo-Gangetic plains, as many as 3.7 to 4.6 crore people face elevated risk of moist heat, which is majorly driven by irrigation practices, the researchers said.

With the projected increase in warm spells, a widespread increase in moist heat can pose a significant challenge to the health of people, especially those who work outdoors, the researchers said.

“The consistent increase in exposed area (of close to 43 million sq km above 31°C can adversely impact the labour-intensive work during the monsoon break,” the authors wrote in the study published in the journal Earth’s Future.

Humidity is the villain

The relatively higher humidity levels are what make the monsoon breaks feel hotter. Global warming is causing temperatures to increase, not just during summers, but across seasons. And humidity affects the human body's ability to fight off the heat.

On a monsoon day, a temperature of 35°C can cause the human body to heat up faster than under the same temperature on a dry summer day. Sweating helps our bodies regulate temperature. When it's hot, we sweat, and when the sweat evaporates, it takes away some of the heat and helps cool our bodies.