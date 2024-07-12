Apple to produce 90 million iPhone 16 devices in 2024, driven by expected AI features

NEW DELHI : Apple is set to produce 90 million iPhone 16 devices in 2024, a significant 10% increase over last year’s iPhone 15 series production. The tech giant will launch its latest flagship iPhone 16 series globally in September, boasting numerous major upgrades, including AI capabilities. According to reports, Apple anticipates strong demand from buyers, reflecting the excitement surrounding the new features and improvements, particularly in major markets like China. Apple is also trying to catch up with Chinese smartphone makers like Xiaomi and Huawei, which have already integrated AI capabilities into their devices, giving them a head start in the AI race.

New Features

WWDC 2024, Apple announced that the iPhone 16 series will introduce a software update, iOS 18, which will revamp several key features of the device. Apple Intelligence will introduce writing tools to help users rewrite, proofread, and summarize text across Mail, Notes, Pages, and third-party apps. The Rewrite feature will offer different versions of text, adjusting the tone as needed. Additionally, there will be a Proofread feature to check grammar and structure, suggesting edits. The Summarize option can condense long texts into brief formats like bulleted lists or tables. Another Apple Intelligence feature will allow users to highlight urgent emails at the top of the inbox and preview summaries instead of just the first few lines, simplifying the handling of long threads. Smart Reply will offer quick response suggestions to ensure comprehensive replies. Apple has also introduced a Genmoji feature that will allow users to create custom emojis by typing descriptions. These emojis can represent friends and family based on photos and be used in messages as stickers or reactions, enhancing communication.

All these features are expected to arrive globally in September with the launch of the iPhone 16 series. However, a few new updates mentioned during the WWDC 2024 event will have to wait a little longer. Another report suggested that the revamped Siri with Apple Intelligence will only be released in 2025 and will not be available before then. The beta version for this feature will arrive for testing in January 2025.