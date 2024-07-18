First Asia-routed Disney Cruise Line to set sail from Singapore in 2025

Sailing next year from this popular island country in maritime Southeast Asia is the most-awaited Disney adventure that promises families throughout the region an iconic holiday at sea. The first Disney Cruise Line ship to homeport in Asia — Singapore — will be a destination itself, offering three and four-night voyages designed with magical days filled with all things Disney.

This themed cruise vacation will be both a journey and a destination, a voyage of luxury that brings to life Disney’s popular narratives. Through the magic of various fantasy worlds established by the American multinational mass media and entertainment conglomerate, passengers aboard will embark on a memorable voyage to seven uniquely themed areas, each teeming with dozens of their favourite characters and several curated experiences, without having to leave the ship.

Beginning with the Imagination Garden — an enchanted valley, charming garden and open-air performance venue. Inspired by adventures like Moana and Mowgli, followed by Discovery Reef, families will shop and dine in with aquatic characters and nautical stories from The Little Mermaid, Lilo & Stitch, Finding Nemo and Luca.

The Big Hero 6 plays muse for San Fransokyo Street, a family entertainment area boasting an assortment of interactive games and activities, cinemas and more. Serial chillers can head to The Wayfinder Bay sporting a poolside retreat. Walk up to the Town Square to meet the Disney royals featured in Tangled, Cinderella and Frozen while rejuvenating in the vicinity’s lounges, cafes and restaurants.

At Marvel Landing, one can experience imaginative representations of a guests’ favourite Super Heroes and do visit play land and water play areas at Toy Story Place. Although details about the maiden voyage is yet to be announced, this adventure commencing from Marina Bay Cruise Centre is part of a collaboration between Disney Cruise Line and the Singapore Tourism Board.