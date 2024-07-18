Goa celebrates Chikhal Kalo Mud Festival

Earlier this week, The Department of Tourism in Goa announced the Chikhal Kalo Mud Festival 2024, a unique celebration honouring Bal Krishna’s childhood. This cultural programme took place on July 16 and 17 with the main Chikhal Kalo festivities scheduled for July 18 at the Shree Devki Krishna Temple in Marcel, Goa.

For those unaware of this destination, Marcel is a small town 17 km from Panaji in Ponda taluk and about 3 kilometres from Banastari Bridge on the Panaji-Ponda road and it hosts temples dedicated to more than 15 deities of the Hindu pantheon.

With several grand and famous Krishna temples studded across India, what sets the Shree Devki Krishna Temple apart is the fact that this is the only temple in the country where Lord Krishna is worshipped alongside his mother, Devaki, as Devakikrishna. The temple’s garbha griha (inner sanctum) features a beautifully carved black stone idol of Devaki with young Krishna standing between her legs.

The main deities of this temple — Devakikrishna — accompanied by other affiliate deities such as Bhumika Devi, Laxmi Ravalnath, Mallinath, Katyayani, Chodaneshwar and Dhada Shankar were originally located on Choodamani Island (known as Chorao Island today). During the Portuguese Inquisition, they were relocated to Mayem in Bicholim and subsequently to their current location in Marcel.

The opening ceremony — concluded on July 16 — was graced by the Chief Minister of Goa, Pramod Sawant, as the chief guest along with other dignitaries including Rohan A Khaunte — Minister for Tourism Govind Gaude — Minister for Art & Culture and Sanjeev Ahuja – Secretary Tourism, among others. “Festivals like Chikhal Kalo are crucial in our efforts to boost cultural tourism and provide a deeper understanding of Goa’s rich and diverse heritage,” expressed Rohan A Khaunte.

The festival itinerary on the 16th included a Cooking Competition, followed by the Ashadh Sari – Bhakti Sangeet performed by Goan artistes and an abhangwari concert featuring renowned singer Mahesh Kale. On the 17th, a bhajan recital at the Shree Devki Krishna Temple, offered attendees a serene opportunity to immerse themselves in spiritual music and reflect on the cultural significance of the festival.

Today will mark the beginning of traditional Chikhal Kalo celebrations. Additionally, there will be a photography and reel making competition, encouraging participants to capture and creatively showcase the vibrant essence of the festival.