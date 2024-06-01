Lobbying by meat and dairy sectors weaken EU policies on reducing greenhouse gas

NEW DELHI: Global dairy and meat companies are lobbying to stall policies of the European Union aimed at addressing livestock greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and transition to sustainable diets. As a result, meat and dairy companies are backsliding on climate and environmental target reduction of greenhouse gases set by the Inter-Governmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), a United Nations agency.

A new report, ‘The European Meat and Dairy Sector’s Climate Policy Engagement’, prepared by non-profit think tank InfluenceMap reveals that the European meat and dairy industries are using tactics similar to the fossil fuels industry to build a strategic narrative against the government policy.

The meat and dairy industries used two key narratives in order to frame how the issue is perceived by consumers and policymakers. In its first narrative, they emphasise the importance of livestock for society, while in the second narrative, they distance livestock from being viewed as a driver of climate change. (See figures) The dairy and meat industries keep pushing these narratives and their sub-narratives, appear repeatedly in consultation responses, public statements, and social media produced by the meat and dairy sector – as well as in direct communication between the entities assessed in this report and EU Agricultural Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski.

InfluenceMap had previously detected similar tactics used in the fossil gas sector to maintain a role for gas in the energy mix. The report analyses the advocacy of the 10 largest meat and dairy companies in Europe, and the five biggest industry associations, on six key EU policies aimed at tackling GHG emissions in agriculture.