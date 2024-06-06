These nine heritage sites in UP are touted to become luxury hotels

Uttar Pradesh is set to welcome nine new five-star hotels equipped with premium facilities, as announced by a government spokesperson. These high-end hotels will be established within nine palaces and forts across the state, transforming them into luxurious accommodations for tourists.

The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department is poised to convert heritage properties such as Chattar Manzil in Lucknow, Barua Sagar Fort in Jhansi, Chunar Fort in Mirzapur, Kothi Darshan Vilas, Kothi Gulistan-e-Iram and Kothi Roshan in Lucknow, Barsana Water Palace in Mathura, Shukla Talab in Kanpur and Tikait Rai Baradari in Bithoor into heritage hotels.

This initiative will offer tourists the unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the rich history of Uttar Pradesh by staying at these historic sites.

This initiative has been introduced to enhance tourism in the state, aiming to transform not just old palaces and forts but also havelis and heritage buildings into one-of-a-kind heritage hotels. Mukesh Kumar Meshram, the principal secretary of the Department of Tourism and Culture in Uttar Pradesh, stated that due to significant growth in domestic and inbound tourism in recent times, efforts are underway to develop infrastructure and facilities catering to tourists from all economic segments seeking unique experiential tourism.

In line with the new tourism policy, dialogues have been initiated with prominent hotel groups to revitalise these palaces and havelis through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. This move aims to offer luxurious and unparalleled experiences while boosting the tourism sector and providing employment opportunities for the youth. Additionally, it is expected to stimulate rural tourism and the local economy.

Furthermore, it will contribute to the economic transformation of rural tourism, culture and local areas. The state’s tourism policy requires a minimum investment ranging from Rs 30 crores to Rs 100 crores for transforming heritage properties into hotels. Based on the level of investment, heritage buildings will be categorised and investors will be offered various incentives and concessions.