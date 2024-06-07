Buying a new phone? consider these new arrivals in June

NEW DELHI: June is going to be a busy month for the smartphone market as the pace of premium product launches is set to gain momentum in the second half of the year. Also, events like the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2024) occur during this period. In this article, we’ll focus on which companies are launching what. For instance, Vivo is delving into foldable phones in India, while Xiaomi and Realme are rolling out exciting new additions.

Vivo X Fold3 Pro

Chinese mobile maker Vivo has launched its groundbreaking ‘made in India’ X Fold3 Pro, redefining the foldable smartphone segment. It is touted as India’s slimmest, lightest, and largest foldable display with the brightest screen. With a powerful battery system offering fast charging, this model ensures extended usage.

The X Fold3 Pro’s camera capabilities, co-engineered with ZEISS, redefine mobile photography. It features a Snapdragon® 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform, delivering flagship performance, along with immersive displays and innovative cooling systems. Integrated AI-powered tools streamline productivity, while advanced security features ensure data protection. Priced at over Rs 1.5 lakh (Rs 1,59,999 for the 16+512 GB variant in Celestial Black colour), it’s available for purchase with attractive EMI options and offers. The X Fold3 Pro goes on sale from June 13, across Flipkart, vivo India e-stores, and retail partner stores.

Xiaomi 14 Civi

Xiaomi entered the high-end smartphone market this year with the Xiaomi 14 and 14 Ultra, which have Leica-engineered cameras. Now, they’re bringing some of that premium feel to a new phone, the Xiaomi 14 Civi, launching on June 12th. It’s expected to have some cool features. Teasers confirm it will have a smooth 120Hz AMOLED display, setting a new standard for its type. With a 50MP portrait camera featuring a Leica lens, it promises great photos. It’s likely to run on the latest Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip and maybe have up to 12GB of RAM. In terms of price, it’s expected to be under Rs 50,000, making it a tempting choice in its category.