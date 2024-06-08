Orphaned and abandoned

In March 5, a two-month-old orphan female elephant calf in a fragile condition was rescued by Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) officials in Arepalayam forest. After her mother died, repeated attempts to help the calf join the herd failed as she was malnourished and physically unfit to keep up with the demands of the herd.

In April, a three-month-old male elephant calf was found abandoned in Periyanaicken Palayam forest range in Coimbatore. The whereabouts of the mother was not known. Again, attempts were made to unite the calf with another herd, but turned futile.

In the wild, elephant calves depend on mother’s milk entirely for at least the first year for nutrition until they are slowly introduced to solid foods like grasses etc. They remain in herd protection for an initial few years before being weaned off. These two orphan and abandoned calves had zero chances of survival in the wild since they would have become easy prey for predators without herd protection. This is where the role of Theppakadu Elephant Camp inside Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) becomes pivotal, where these babies find critical nursing care, bond and a new lease of life.

Last year, the Theppakadu camp had hit global headlines with The Elephant Whisperers winning the Oscar for Best Documentary Short Film, which was based on a journey of a couple, Bomman and Bellie and an orphaned baby elephant named Raghu.