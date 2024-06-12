Mary Anning: Paleo pioneer

In the history of palaeontology, few names shine as brightly as Mary Anning’s. Born on May 21, 1799, in Lyme Regis, Dorset, England, Mary was quintessential in pioneering palaeontology as a subject and understanding the history of our planet in its entirety. Her discoveries defined our understanding of prehistoric life and challenged the societal norms of her era. Growing up along the Jurassic Coast, a geological treasure trove of ancient marine life, Mary was fascinated by fossils. Despite a lack of formal education, her curiosity and observational skills piqued her interest in the patterns of fossil remains, propelling her to the forefront of paleontological research. Her first breakthrough came in 1811, when she unearthed the fossilised remains of a marine reptile that roamed the seas over 200 million years ago – Ichthyosaurus. This captured the attention of the scientific community and catapulted Mary into prominence. Her other discoveries included Plesiosaurus in 1823, and a Pterosauria in 1828, solidifying her place as a preeminent fossil hunter. Through meticulous documentation and classification of fossils, she laid the groundwork for modern paleontological practices. Her work provided invaluable insights into prehistoric ecosystems, and helped scientists reconstruct the ancient world accurately. Her advocacy for public access to scientific knowledge and her willingness to share her findings exemplify her commitment to democratising science. However, owing to the societal bottlenecks for women in science during her era, it was only decades after Mary’s death in 1847 that her legacy received its due recognition. Today, museums and institutions have dedicated exhibitions to her life and work, shedding light on her remarkable achievements. Today, Mary Anning is celebrated as the pioneer of palaeontology, and revered for her groundbreaking discoveries and indomitable spirit. The ichthyosaurus fossil she discovered is so well preserved that fish bones and scales from its last meal can still be seen inside its ribcage. It is one of the first ichthyosaurs ever unearthed, with preserved stomach contents, from the British Isles. This particular specimen has been reidentified as a juvenile of Ichthyosaurus anningae, named after Mary Anning – a fitting tribute.