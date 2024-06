How did they get there?

Biologists suggest that some microbes inevitably ride on crew members and cargo to the space station, and it is imperative to identify and control those that may be harmful.

A hermetically sealed system, the ISS is subjected to microgravity, radiation, elevated carbon dioxide levels, and recirculation of air through HEPA (high-efficiency particulate air) filters and is considered an extreme environment – a playground for microbes, where they not only survive, but multiply. And each time a new crew arrives, newer microbes hitch a ride. Multiple investigations have tracked and analysed the station’s tiniest residents to protect crew members and equipment, and even other planets, from potential threats.

The human body contains 10X the microbes than human cells, and bacteria and fungi grow in and on just about everything on Earth. The human body is an excellent host for microorganisms too.

“Most bacteria are harmless, and many are beneficial or even essential to human functioning and wellbeing. But microgravity can make some microbes more likely to cause disease and bacteria and fungi may affect the functioning of spacecraft systems, such as corroding metal. These organisms could also contaminate other planetary bodies that spacecraft and humans land on,” informs NASA.

“Experimentation shows that several microbes are associated with the microbiome of astronauts, while some are opportunistic pathogens. While scientists are happy to observe that these microbes can exist in microgravity conditions aboard the ISS, there is genuine concern about contamination, and devising procedures to disinfect the spacecraft and protect astronauts from disease in space,” the ASM echoes.

Meanwhile, NASA has sent several microbes to space, including on the Apollo 16 and 17 missions, with astonishing results. Microbes, including E. coli and Staphylococcus demonstrated increased resistance to antibiotics in space.

While responses to space stressors varied between microbes, the bacteria seemed to be evolving strategies to survive and replicate in space. Scientists also demonstrated that much like on Earth, changes in a microbe’s physical environment triggered it to switch on appropriate genes to compensate for the changes.