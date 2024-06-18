Now, more women prefer to give birth natural way

Quicker recovery

According to gynaecologists, natural birthing provides a host of benefits to both the mother and child, including quicker postpartum recovery. "Avoiding interventions such as epidurals, inductions, and caesarean sections lowers the risk of complications and adverse effects. Mothers who do not utilise potent pain drugs or surgical treatments usually recover faster and are more awake and active right after birth. Techniques such as deep breathing, hydrotherapy, and acupuncture can give efficient pain treatment without the hazards associated with medications," said Reddy. Babies delivered naturally are less inclined to have respiratory difficulties and other issues that might come from medication or surgery. "Besides, when women take an active role in the delivery process and adopt natural methods, they report a more pleasant and positive experience," she added. This technique also allows for immediate skin-to-skin contact with the baby, promoting bonding, added Dr N Sapna Lulla, lead consultant, obstetrics and gynaecology, Aster CMI Hospital, Bengaluru.

Conditions apply

Although it provides a more positive experience, experts say not every expecting mother can opt for natural birthing. Doctors suggest that natural birthing is appropriate for pregnant women who satisfy specific characteristics and are classified as low-risk for delivering without complications. "Some of the conditions that qualify a woman for natural birthing include the fact that she has not developed complications during pregnancy, like hypertension, diabetes, or placenta previa. Furthermore, age, BMI and general health of the woman is assessed with a woman who is healthy and suitable for natural childbirth. Certain factors like diabetes or polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) could be significant and may need extra attention," Dr Reddy said.

The position of the foetus in the womb also determines whether natural birthing can be a feasible option. “The pregnancy should be full term and the vertex position (foetus's head) should be in a lower position in the maternal pelvis for ideal vaginal delivery,” said Dr Juhee Jain, director, obstetrics and gynaecology, Madhukar Rainbow Children's Hospital, Delhi. She also pointed out unnecessary negativity around c-section during delivery. "There is an unnecessary hindrance towards caesarean delivery among the public which does not bear much logic. In the current era, where people struggle with lifestyle disorders, natural birthing cannot be considered as normal delivery. A normal delivery means both the mother and child are healthy, and should not be defined by the mode of delivery. Natural birthing has a very limited role in ensuring the health of both the mother and child."