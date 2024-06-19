Beeps from the most-distant man-made object

Voyager 1, the farthest manmade object from the Earth, recently began sending back data signals from its scientific instruments, NASA has confirmed. Voyager 1 had stopped sending back relevant data in November 2023, owing to some glitches in its flight data subsystem (FDS), and fixing it was tough as engineers had to wait 45 hours to hear anything. In April this year, NASA got it to start sending back health and status data, followed by scientific information from two of its instruments in May.

Now, NASA is once again receiving its readings on plasma waves, magnetic fields, and space particles. Voyager 1 has been sailing the cosmos for over 46 years. The space probe was launched by NASA on September 5, 1977, as part of the Voyager programme to study the outer Solar System and the interstellar space beyond the heliosphere. It was launched 16 days after its twin, Voyager 2. Voyager 1 was intended to explore the Jovian and Saturnian (related to Jupiter and Saturn, respectively) systems, discovering new moons, active volcanoes and a trove of data about the outer Solar System. Accordingly, the probe made flybys of Jupiter, Saturn, and the latter’s largest moon, Titan.

The probe studied the weather, magnetic fields, and rings of the two gas giants, and was the first probe to provide detailed images of their moons. In 1989, both Voyagers flew beyond the orbits of Neptune and Pluto, but neither flew by Pluto, which was elsewhere in its orbit at the time.At present, Voyager 1 is currently cruising at 61,500 kmph, at least 24.14 billion km away from Earth, in the Ophiucus constellation.