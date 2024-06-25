Synthetic ligaments is the way forward

CHENNAI: New to India, two years ago, Synthetic ligaments made of polyethylene terephthalate (polyester) is a gamechanger for treating multiligament knee injuries. Introduced in India just two years back, synthetic ligaments are used in treating knee injuries that require reconstruction of ligaments.

Doctors in India are now performing synthetic ligament arthroscopy procedure for ligament knee injuries. Ligament is a fibrous connective tissue that attaches bone to bone, and usually serves to hold structures together and keep them stable.

Though arthroscopy, a minimally invasive procedure, is not new, the ‘first’ surgery using synthetic ligament was performed on a 23-year-old software professional recently at the Rela Hospital in Chennai. The patient had suffered a multi-ligament knee injury in a road accident three months ago. The surgeons used artificial ligaments to reconstruct two cruciate ligaments, the ones that are found inside the knee.

Synthetic ligaments are on a par with natural ligaments in terms of strength and durability, say doctors. “Though it is not studied in the Indian population, the available data from Poland shows promising results, and once it's tried here on as many patients, we would have Indian data,” said Dr Prakash Ayyadurai, senior consultant, arthroscopy and sports medicine, Rela Hospital.

Traditionally, doctors either used autograft which involves harvesting and using ligaments from the patient’s body, or allograft, where ligaments are harvested from the cadaver or amputated legs. It also affected the patient’s quality of life and ability to return to work or sports. Synthetic ligaments eliminate many of the shortcomings of traditional methods, say experts.